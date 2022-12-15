Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 255,329 shares.The stock last traded at $58.96 and had previously closed at $58.59.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
