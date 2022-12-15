Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $420.51

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 420.51 ($5.16) and traded as low as GBX 416 ($5.10). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 421 ($5.17), with a volume of 504,428 shares changing hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 490.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 420.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 425.97.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

