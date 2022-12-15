Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Trading Up 9.5%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) shares were up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 918,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 173,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

