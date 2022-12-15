Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $114,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $102.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

