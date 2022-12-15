Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $150,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $210.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.