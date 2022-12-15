Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franklin Resources by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,888,136 shares of company stock worth $16,587,743. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

