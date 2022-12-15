Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 245 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.55 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45. The firm has a market cap of $282.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

