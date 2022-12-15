IndiGG (INDI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $123.60 Million

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $90,931.10 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 106.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

