Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading Down 3.8%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 67,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 72,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Indiva Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.23.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

