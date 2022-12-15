Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Trading Down 3.8%

Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 67,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 72,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Indiva Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Indiva

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

