Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Christopher Harborne Purchases 2,288 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,876.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,295,725 shares in the company, valued at $18,939,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Harborne purchased 1,002 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $8,076.12.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Christopher Harborne purchased 13,675 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,075.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Christopher Harborne purchased 18,914 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,226.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Harborne purchased 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 20,711 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,742.12.

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Harborne acquired 111,895 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,055.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Harborne acquired 20,712 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $174,187.92.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne bought 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $148.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter worth $1,808,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

