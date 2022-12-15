Insider Buying: DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director Buys 334,921 Shares of Stock

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 334,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $77,031.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,914,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 51,385 shares of DSS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,763.15.

Shares of DSS opened at $0.22 on Thursday. DSS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DSS ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. DSS had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 109.41%. Equities analysts expect that DSS, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

