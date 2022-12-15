Insider Buying: Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) Insider Buys 526,400 Shares of Stock

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI – Get Rating) insider Bryan Zekulich acquired 526,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,001.60 ($6,757.84).
Gratifii Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
About Gratifii
Featured Stories
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Gratifii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratifii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.