Insider Buying: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) CAO Buys 9,500 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) CAO Chris Edmunds purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,387.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Redwire Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RDW stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. 118,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.92. Redwire Co. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Redwire had a negative net margin of 80.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Redwire Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Redwire in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Redwire in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in Redwire by 45.7% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 123,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Redwire in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Redwire in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

