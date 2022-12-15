Insider Buying: United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Acquires $27,678.84 in Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Evans acquired 65,902 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,678.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 408,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
United States Antimony Price Performance
UAMY stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. United States Antimony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
