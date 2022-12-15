Insider Buying: United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Acquires $27,678.84 in Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Evans acquired 65,902 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,678.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 408,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UAMY stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. United States Antimony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in United States Antimony by 41.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

