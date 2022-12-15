Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Sells $3,878,663.46 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $3,878,663.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 877,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arash Adam Foroughi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $3,945,934.08.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,043,066.12.

On Monday, December 5th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73.

APP stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

