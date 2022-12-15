Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider Sells 190,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Boyd Gaming Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,197. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.