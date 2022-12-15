Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider Sells 190,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,197. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

