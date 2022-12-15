Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) VP William R. Boyd sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $947,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BYD traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 968,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,197. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 42,156.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 11.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.