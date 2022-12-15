Insider Selling: Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Sells $97,398.00 in Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

