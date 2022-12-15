Insider Selling: Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Sells $97,398.00 in Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Dine Brands Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $68.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.
Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.