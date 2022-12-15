Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,522,800.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,916,505 shares in the company, valued at $145,922,690.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $1,603,600.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,565,200.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $1,525,800.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

