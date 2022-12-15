Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Sells 3,178 Shares of Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Nestor Chylak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Robert Nestor Chylak sold 512 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $24,038.40.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,228 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $46,811.36.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Robert Nestor Chylak sold 1,809 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $68,362.11.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,601. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $286.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $717,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 131,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

