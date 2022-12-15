Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells 65,116 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Heyer sold 65,116 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $662,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 836,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,906.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $934.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 16.5% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,507,000 after purchasing an additional 870,595 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,820,000 after acquiring an additional 265,361 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About OneSpaWorld

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSW shares. Cowen started coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on OneSpaWorld in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

