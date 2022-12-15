Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 38,599 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 38,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $350,092.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,115,104.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

SKYT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 316,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,760. The firm has a market cap of $369.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 250.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 180.4% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

