Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 38,599 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 38,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $350,092.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,115,104.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SkyWater Technology Trading Down 3.7 %
SKYT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 316,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,760. The firm has a market cap of $369.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.35 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
