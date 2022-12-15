Insider Selling: The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $70,039.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $616.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 110.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

