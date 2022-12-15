Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Sells 5,177 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $62,797.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 270,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,528.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Venu Venugopal sold 1,591 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,958.13.

UDMY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,824. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.46. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Udemy in the third quarter worth $481,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Udemy in the third quarter worth $387,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Udemy by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 182,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Udemy in the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

