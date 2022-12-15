Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PODD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $307.15.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $311.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,299.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 303,355 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 298,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,549,000 after purchasing an additional 259,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.