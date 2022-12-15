Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PODD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $307.15.

Insulet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $311.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,299.38 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 303,355 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 652.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 298,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,549,000 after purchasing an additional 259,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.