Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Shares Down 6.5%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 55,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 81,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

ITRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

