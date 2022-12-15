Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

