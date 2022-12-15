Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

