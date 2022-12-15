Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $34,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 184.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 89,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.9% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.83. 18,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

