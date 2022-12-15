International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $130.00 at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,632. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $151.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 903,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

