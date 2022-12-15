InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 199 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

