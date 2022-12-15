InTrack Investment Management Inc Buys 850 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 208.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 135.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 319.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average is $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

