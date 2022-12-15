InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $823,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

AEP opened at $98.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $94.01. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

