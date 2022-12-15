InTrack Investment Management Inc Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $554,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

APD opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.