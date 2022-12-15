InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $54,000 in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc owned about 0.17% of iSun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iSun by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iSun by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iSun during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iSun during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on iSun from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

iSun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. iSun, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.31). iSun had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iSun, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iSun Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

