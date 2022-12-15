InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.09. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

