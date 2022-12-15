InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 1,571 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $66.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

