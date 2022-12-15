InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newmont Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

