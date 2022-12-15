Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,457 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after buying an additional 75,634 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,714,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,498,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 308,507 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.98. 11,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,081. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94.

