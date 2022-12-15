Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 334.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $314,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,603,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 259,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94.

