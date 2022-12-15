Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,596 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 269,669 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,446,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 164,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

