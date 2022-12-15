Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMM opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $356,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $757,000.

