Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 799.6% in November

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a growth of 799.6% from the November 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,889. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
