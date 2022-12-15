Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 799.6% in November

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a growth of 799.6% from the November 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,889. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,049,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 134,199 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.