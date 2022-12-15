Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 10.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.13 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.35 and its 200-day moving average is $291.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

