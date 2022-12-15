Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Bought by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.96. 12,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,480. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $103.95 and a 12-month high of $158.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

