Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 15th (ASUR, GSK, HOUR, LMP, OSI, RWS, SRP, SSPG, TBK, WTB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 15th:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a C$1.85 price target on the stock.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.13) price target on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

