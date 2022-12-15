Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 15th (ASUR, GSK, HOUR, LMP, OSI, RWS, SRP, SSPG, TBK, WTB)

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 15th:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a C$1.85 price target on the stock.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.13) price target on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.