Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December 15th (ASUR, GSK, HOUR, LMP, OSI, RWS, SRP, SSPG, TBK, WTB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 15th:
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They currently have a C$1.85 price target on the stock.
RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 500 ($6.13) price target on the stock.
Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on the stock.
Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.
Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.