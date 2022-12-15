Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

12/8/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – Affirm is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $32.00.

11/9/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00.

11/9/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $21.00.

11/9/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $10.00.

10/28/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $22.00.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 625,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,881,434. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $113.32.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $3,048,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,556,000 after acquiring an additional 349,071 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Affirm by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

