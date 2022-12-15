Investors Buy High Volume of ViewRay Call Options (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 68,798 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,261% compared to the average daily volume of 2,914 call options.

ViewRay Stock Performance

VRAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,172. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $827.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ViewRay

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,242,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after purchasing an additional 307,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,125,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ViewRay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 194,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.