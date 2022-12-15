Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 80.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84. Ameren has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

